I live on aloo paranthas when I’m shooting in Punjab: Amyra Dastur

Actor Amyra Dastur is all set to make her debut in Punjabi cinema with three upcoming projects. All three films are extremely different and give me a platform to showcase different ranges as an actor, she says.

Actor Amyra Dastur (HT Photo)

“The first film is Furteela directed by Amar Hundal, also starring singer Jassie Gill. It’s a slice-of-life film with a strong social message. The second film, Chidiyaan Da Chamba, is action-packed and stars four girls in the lead. It is directed by Prem Singh Sidhu,” she adds.

“I am currently shooting my third Punjabi film in the UK, titled Anyhow Mitti Pao, directed by Janjot Singh. It also stars Harish Verma, Karamjit Anmol, BN Sharma, and Nirmal Rishi,” she says.

On whether the experience is any different from her previous projects, she says, “Honestly, the only difference is that of language. But since Punjabi is so close to Hindi, one doesn’t really feel like you’re working in a different industry.”

“The vibe on the sets is definitely more fun and there’s more room for improvising in Punjabi cinema. It’s a growing industry and the content coming out is really fun and family-friendly,” she adds.

The most challenging part of doing Punjabi films, the Rajma Chawal actor says was getting the diction right. “People think putting on a Delhi Punjabi accent will work but as I started working here I realised how many accents Punjab has depending on the area you live in. Each character of mine has a different accent,” she says.

“The hardest was Chidiyaan Da Chamba as all four of us girls are playing characters from different corners of Punjab and none of us could sound the same. Prem sir managed to pull us out of our comfort zone and created fierce female characters,” she adds.

Apart from shooting, the actor is also busy enjoying the local delicacies and shopping in the local market. “I live on aloo paranthas when I’m shooting in Punjab. I also love makki di roti and sarson da saag. So, I eat that on my cheat days without fail. The dal makhani with white butter is another classic choice for me. And finally, a glass of malai lassi to wash down all the yummy food,” she explains.

“I’ve bought some of the best phulkari suits and juttis from Patiala. I’ve also started getting all my desi stuff made from Chandigarh,” she says.

Sharing some fond memories of the shoot, Amyra says, “Filming in Patiala for Furteela was a lot of fun. I got to explore the city and shop in the local markets with my team. Another great experience was shooting on the outskirts of Chandigarh for Chidiyaan Da Chamba. We shot some crazy action sequences and I got some bruises and cuts but I’ve never done something so harsh and raw in my career. It was thrilling,” she elaborates.

On taking up more regional projects, the actor says, “At this point, I’m happy with my Hindi, Punjabi, and South films. It keeps me on my toes. I will be focusing on Punjab and Bollywood for now.”

She says people are her favourite part of Punjabi cinema. “Their warm nature and fun culture is admirable. The way they accept you for who you are is amazing. I feel valued here as an artiste.” “Here, I don’t need to prove myself or ask for respect. As long as you reciprocate that, you’ll always receive it,” Amyra concludes.

