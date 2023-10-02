Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

An airport fair & prayers to realise ‘phoren’ dreams (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of course, I knew that my hometown Amritsar’s airport is home to a historic Sikh shrine, located right between runway and taxiway. I visited it many years ago. But in the last week of June, my eagerness suddenly took off for another visit as I learnt about its annual week-long fair to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Jawand Singh, who meditated here for several years. The gurdwara called Sant Sar, built in his memory, is believed to be nearly seven decades old, which opens early morning for a few hours every day and till noon on Sundays and festival days.

I reached this fair on its last day where the rush of visitors and their excitement was overwhelming. The welcome commenced more than a mile before the airport, with community kitchen stalls put up by youngsters from near and far off villages, offering refreshments like cold coffee, milk shakes, pizzas and ice creams. I was surprised to see the disciplined queues almost everywhere and as I weaved my way towards the shrine. Exhilarating conversations, joyous devotees and the ‘langar’ announcements followed me.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were also many stalls displaying toy planes, which truly were the best sellers as it’s a ritual among devotees here to offer them while praying for their dreams to settle abroad.

Passing through the security, which didn’t allow any handbags or even mobiles, I, with hundreds of others, was soon on the taxiway which was closed to the airplanes and we saw some of them parked steps away. Airport security team along with sewadars was guarding on all sides and shoes were being deposited just along the taxiway lights.

The air was peppered with live hymns and as we eventually entered the shrine’s premises, it was arduous to even move. Somehow, I managed and for a relief from the rush, I sat along the holy pond, where devotees were busy taking dips. Thanks to an array of traditional trees around it, the shade of which was heavenly and so was the chilled lemon drink under it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The most interesting part was children and parents finding the best vantage points to take a look at the planes. With curiosity and dreams in their eyes, children sat on the shoulder of their elders trying to get a glimpse of the flying machines, asking an obvious question, ‘did you see?’ Some also played the role of guides, sharing how the planes land and take off. Being an aviation geek, besides paying obeisance, I also ensured to clap my eyes on the planes and we were fortunate to see some landings and take offs as well.

I couldn’t hold myself trying assorted pakoras with tea at the ‘langar’. But when it was time for taking ‘parsad’, I was touched when a plant sapling was also being offered with it. I got a ‘peepal’ tree which I joyfully accepted and returned home not just with the plant, but with loads of exciting moments, which made my Sunday so memorable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor

rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON