Anganwadi helper found murdered in Muktsar, accused arrested within hours

A 30-year-old anganwadi helper, Ramandeep Kaur, was found murdered at Fatehpur Mannian village of Muktsar district on Wednesday.

A case of murder has been registered at Lambi police station, and further investigation is underway.

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According to police, the suspect, Karandeep Singh, a resident of Ajnala, was arrested within three hours of the incident.

Ramandeep, a mother of two, had been working as a helper at the centre for the past two years. According to police officials, she died on the spot after suffering severe injuries. Her throat was slit and she had multiple wounds on her head and face.

Lambi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harbans Singh said that investigators found a key lead in the victim’s mobile phone. “Initial probe revealed that Ramandeep had come in contact with the accused through social media. They had been in touch via chats and phone calls for nearly six months. The victim’s husband, Harbutan Singh, confirmed that the accused had been harassing her,” the DSP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police tracked the accused based on his movements after the crime and arrested him near Tapa Khera village. During initial questioning, Karandeep told police that he had tried to meet the victim a day earlier but failed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police tracked the accused based on his movements after the crime and arrested him near Tapa Khera village. During initial questioning, Karandeep told police that he had tried to meet the victim a day earlier but failed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “On Wednesday, when the victim reached the anganwadi centre, the accused attacked her multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon and a pipe,” the DSP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On Wednesday, when the victim reached the anganwadi centre, the accused attacked her multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon and a pipe,” the DSP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the accused was also captured on a CCTV camera installed near the centre, where he was seen scaling a wall before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the accused was also captured on a CCTV camera installed near the centre, where he was seen scaling a wall before fleeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case of murder has been registered at Lambi police station, and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case of murder has been registered at Lambi police station, and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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