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Anganwadi helper found murdered in Muktsar, accused arrested within hours

According to police, the suspect, Karandeep Singh, a resident of Ajnala, was arrested within three hours of the incident.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
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A 30-year-old anganwadi helper, Ramandeep Kaur, was found murdered at Fatehpur Mannian village of Muktsar district on Wednesday.

A case of murder has been registered at Lambi police station, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the suspect, Karandeep Singh, a resident of Ajnala, was arrested within three hours of the incident.

Ramandeep, a mother of two, had been working as a helper at the centre for the past two years. According to police officials, she died on the spot after suffering severe injuries. Her throat was slit and she had multiple wounds on her head and face.

Lambi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harbans Singh said that investigators found a key lead in the victim’s mobile phone. “Initial probe revealed that Ramandeep had come in contact with the accused through social media. They had been in touch via chats and phone calls for nearly six months. The victim’s husband, Harbutan Singh, confirmed that the accused had been harassing her,” the DSP said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Anganwadi helper found murdered in Muktsar, accused arrested within hours
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Anganwadi helper found murdered in Muktsar, accused arrested within hours
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