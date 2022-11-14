Anganwadi workers hold protest outside Punjab CM’s residence

SANGRUR Hundreds of anganwadi workers on Mondays got into a scuffle with police personnel while protesting outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence here. They were demanding the release of their pending honorarium.

The protesting members said that they have not received their monthly honorarium since the last six months. They also said that government is using them for work which is not part of their designated duties.

Usha Rani, president of Anganwadi union, said, “ We have been waiting for the honorarium since last six months. Before coming to power, Aam Aadmi Party had made lot of promises to us and even participated in our protests. But now they have the same approach towards as the previous governments. Therefore, all anganwadi workers from Punjab have gathered here.”