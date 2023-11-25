Angered by low share in property, woman attacks 82-yr-old mother in Chandigarh

Enraged over her two elder sisters getting more share in parental property, a 56-year-old woman attacked her 82-year-old mother at their house in Sector 33, police said on Friday.

The elderly woman said in her will, she had bequeathed 75% share of her house in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 to her two elder daughters and the remaining 25% to Jyoti. Aggrieved over this, she had been harassing and assaulting her for the past four years. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident on November 17 left the victim, Jasjit Kaur, with a broken shoulder, and injuries on the mouth. The accused, Jyoti, remains at large.

Kaur told police that her two elder daughters were married and she lived with her youngest daughter, Jyoti, since the death of her husband, Col Ranjit Singh. Jyoti is unemployed and unmarried.

Kaur said in her will, she had bequeathed 75% share of her house to her two elder daughters and the remaining 25% to Jyoti. Aggrieved over this, she had been harassing and assaulting her for the past four years.

Again on November 17, around 10.30 am, Jyoti pushed her, causing her to fall on her face, and injure her mouth and shoulder. While she screamed in pain, Jyoti left in a fit of pique.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was helped by her two domestic helps, who also sounded the neighbours. They rushed her to Landmark Hospital in Sector 33, from where she was shifted to Fortis Hospital, where her two elder daughters are taking care of her.

In her statement to police, Kaur also claimed threat to her life from Jyoti.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station against Jyoti.