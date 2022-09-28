Angry girl students lock school in Rohtak

: Angry girl students of a government school along with their parents and locals in Nindana village in Rohtak on Tuesday locked the main gate of the school, alleging shortage of teachers.

The students of the government girls’ senior secondary school opened the building’s main gate after three hours and continued their classes following an assurance by block education officer Bijender Hooda.

Hooda, who reached the school, said the issue of shortage of teachers will be resolved within 10 days.

Nindana is the native village of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The school has 346 girl students studying in classes 1 to 12.

Sandeep Nehra, a local resident said that posts of teachers of four subjects- Science, Mathematics (both TGT) and Physics and Geography (PGT)- have been lying vacant since the teachers have been transferred.

“We have told the block education officer that if the teachers of these subjects were not transferred here, we will lock the school and block the road for an indefinite time,” he added.

Vanshika, a class 11 student, said their half-yearly examination will start from September 29 but there is nobody to teach geography.

“How will we cover our syllabus. The government has been playing with our future. We had written to the principal multiple times to fill the vacant posts but to no avail,” she said.

The class 8 students alleged that teachers of Social Science and Sanskrit have been teaching them all subjects.

“Before the transfer drive, our peon used to teach us English. This is the situation of the school in the chief minister’s native village. The state government has been claiming to promote girls but we are facing apathy,” a group of girl students told HT over phone.

Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu and Aam Aadmi party leader Chitra Sarwara slammed the government over shortage of teachers in schools.

“I had raised the issue of shortage of teachers multiple times but the government has failed to address this. This government wants to keep government school students illiterate by adopting new transfer policy and reducing posts from schools,” Kundu added.

Sarwara said the Aam Aadmi party will not allow the BJP-JJP government in the state to shut down schools and if needed, they will run the schools at the houses of chief minister and education minister.