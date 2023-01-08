Anil Vij escapes unhurt after his car meets with accident in Jhajjar

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday had a narrow escape when his car met with an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town when his cavalcade was on its way to Gurugram. No one suffered injuries in the mishap.

According to police officials, the mishap took place in the evening when a truck hit the police escort vehicle from the rear and the escort vehicle collided with the minister’s car resulting in a dent in its rear bumper.

“We have nabbed the truck driver and the conductor. We have booked the truck driver,” said a police official.

Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Waseem Akram said as per preliminary investigation, the truck driver failed to apply brakes and lost control over the vehicle.

“The truck hit the escort vehicle, which later collided with the minister’s car. There were no skid marks on the highway. A case has been registered against the driver and a probe is on,” the SP added.