Anindita Mitra gets 3-month extension as Chandigarh MC chief

The central government has approved the extension of Anindita Mitra as the Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner for three months. Anindita Mitra, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, had joined as the Chandigarh MC commissioner on August 23, 2021. Her three-year tenure had ended on August 22 this year.

Notably, the UT administration had written to the central government to extend Mitra’s tenure for three months, but upon not receiving any communication, she was relieved from the post on August 22. Earlier this week, Mitra had joined her new posting as secretary, cooperation, Punjab, and MD of Punjab Cooperative Bank, earlier this week.

The letter from Union government’s department of personnel and training, dated September 20, read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for extension of tenure of Anindita Mitra to the post of commissioner, municipal corporation, Chandigarh, on inter-cadre deputation from Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh) for a period of three months beyond August 22, 2024.”

After Mitra was relieved from the post, the Punjab government had sent a panel of three IAS officers, including Amit Kumar, Ramvir and Girish Dayalan, to appoint her successor. The panel has already been sent to the Union government for final approval.