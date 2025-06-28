Anju Chander of AAP is Kharar MC president

Six weeks after 18 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, along with local MLAs Anmol Gagan Maan and Dr Charanjeet Singh, ousted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Jaspreet Kaur Longia through a no-confidence motion, the Kharar municipal council on Friday unanimously elected Anju Chander, 54, of AAP as the new president. This will be Anju Chander’s second term as she had previously served on the post from 2015 to 2020 when she was with the SAD. (HT File)

This will be Chander’s second term as she had previously served on the post from 2015 to 2020 when she was with the SAD.

During Friday’s polling, she secured 26 out of 27 votes in the House, including that of Kharar MLA Maan.

Two councillors—Jaspreet Kaur Longia (SAD) and Neelam (Congress)—were conspicuous by their absence during the elections.

An educationist by profession, Chander runs APJ School, a CBSE-affiliated intermediate school in Kharar.

Expressing gratitude, she said, “I sincerely thank all municipal councillors and the people of Kharar for supporting me. I am committed to accelerating the town’s development and will work wholeheartedly for its betterment.”

MLA Maan termed the unanimous decision a proud moment for the city. “It is heartening that both the MLA and the MC president of Kharar are now from AAP. With united efforts, we will drive rapid development in the city,” she said.

The 27-member council currently consists of 17 AAP councillors, four from SAD, three from Congress, and three Independents.

How AAP gained majority in House

The council elections, held on February 17, 2021, had resulted in a hung house, with the Congress securing 10 seats, SAD eight, AAP one, and Independents eight. SAD, with the support of Independent councillors, had managed to install Longia as president—until AAP’s majority reshaped the power dynamics.

The political realignment began on September 23, 2022, when eight Congress councillors, six Independents, and one SAD councillor joined AAP, giving the party a clear majority of 18 councillors.

On May 5, 18 councillors submitted a written request to the executive officer (EO) to convene a special meeting and introduce a no-confidence motion against then-president Longia. The motion was passed during the May 16 meeting, ending her term.

The Kharar municipal council also has representation from two MLAs—Anmol Gagan Maan (Kharar) and Dr Charanjeet Singh (Chamkaur Sahib).