As Amarnath Yatra winds down, security personnel, vendors leave Valley

The security force personnel who had come to Kashmir for security of the annual Amarnath yatra could be seen packing their bags and relaxed. Thet temporary infrastructure set up for the yatra is being pulled down, with scattered security officials visible at the picturesque Pahalgam, one of the base camps, after annual yatra. The pilgrimage came to a close on August 31, with nearly 4.5 lakh pilgrims having paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Pilgrims on way to Amarnath Yatra on their mules against backdrop of the Himalayas. (HT File)

Officials said that 62-day-long yatra remained peaceful and incident-free, having seen the highest footfall in recent years.

“We are packing our bags and will probably leave for our next destination soon,” said a senior security force of the Central Reserved Police Force. Surrounded by jawans near the Pahalgam police station, he seemed to be in a relaxed mood after his efforts for security during the pilgrimage.

“For us, the biggest thing is that it was all peaceful. There was no untoward incident,” he said. He added that at the end of yarta, him and his colleagues had the chance to enjoy the beauty of the area.

At the entrance of Pahalgam, the make shift camps for yatris lay empty, with only slight checking of the vehicle seen entering the area.

The local ponywalas who had come from across the region have also returned “In the beginning, there was a huge arrival of pilgrims and we earned good money. Things were slow in the past 20-25 days,” said Shabir Ahmad, who lives at the neighbouring Batkote village.

Last year, the yatra had caused frequent disruptions of traffic on National Highway 44 and fruit-laden trucks had to be stopped for days. However, the management ensured a smooth flow of traffic and the pilgrimage.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir administration official said that meticulous planning and arrangements were done to ensure safety and comfort of all pilgrims.

“Equal thrust was placed on all important areas, such as infrastructure, transportation, medical facilities, accommodation, security measures and communication systems. Regular inter-departmental reviews resulted in close co-ordination among stakeholders, leading to efficient crowd management and emergency response mechanisms during the yatra,” he said.

“All local influential persons and organisations were roped in who remained vigilant and proactive throughout the yatra to address any challenges. Regular meetings with all security agencies were held to create a secure environment for the pilgrims and ensure a seamless, secure and pleasant experience for all yatris,” he added.

Additional director general of police Vijay Kumar thanked all the stakeholders for peaceful yatra. Last year, 3,65,000 pilgrims had visited the holy shrine, the highest number since 2016.

The 62-day long pilgrimage at a height of 3,880 metre in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on July 01 this year simultaneously from both the routes - the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

While Pahalgam is the longer but easier route, Baltal route’s steepness makes it difficult, despite it being shorter. This year, administration had widened the tracks, installed railings and lights for the ease of the pilgrims.

