Another deadliest day in Himachal claims 78 lives

Himachal Pradesh recorded another deadliest day on Tuesday as 78 patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the death count in the state to 2,447. This is highest number of fatalities after Sunday when 70 people lost their lives.

Highest 23 deaths were reported in Hamirpur followed by 15 in Kangra and 10 in Solan. Mandi reported eight fatalities while seven people died in Sirmaur, three each in Kullu and Una, two in Chamba and one in Kinnaur.

The case fatality ratio in the state is 1.46%.

Meanwhile, state’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,66,678 with 2,892 more people detected positive.

Of the new cases, 942 were reported in Kangra, 351 in Shimla, 314 in Mandi, 259 in Solan, 222 in Bilaspur, 174 in Una, 172 in Chamba, 143 in Sirmaur, 123 in Hamirpur, 106 in Kullu, 67 in Kinnaur and 19 in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases in the state have come down to 34,888 as recoveries climbed up to 1,29,315 after 4,559 people recuperated.

The state has recorded more recoveries than the positive cases on third consecutive day. The recovery rate has once again touched 77%.

Meanwhile, Kangra remains the worst hit district with 37,101 infections and is followed by Mandi with 22,627 cases and Shimla 21,211 cases.

Solan has total 19,344 cases, Sirmaur 12,814, Hamirpur 11,724, Una 10,795, Bilaspur 10,420, Chamba 8,290 , Kullu 7,502, Kinnaur 2,443 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,407.

200-bed makeshift Covid health centre comes up at Mandi’s Khaliyar

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a makeshift dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) on Radha Soami Satsang Beas premises in Mandi’s Khaliyar.

This hospital has 200 fully oxygenated beds, 20-bed critical patients ward, central oxygen supply with two 20x20 oxygen manifold.

The centre also has separate washrooms, lounge for patients, fire safety arrangements and purified drinking water facility for patients. It has 16 CCTVs and power backup besides on-spot lab facility which would be manned by 140 health personnel.

Thakur said this makeshift hospital would go a long way in providing better healthcare facilities to Covid-19 patients. He said that another pre-fabricated hospital with 100 beds was also coming up at Bhangrotu.

The CM said to cope with the ever-increasing demand of beds for Covid patients, the state government has constructed pre-fabricated Covid hospitals at Shimla, Kangra and Nalagarh. He said that similar hospital was also coming up at Ner Chowk.