Another FIR lodged against Panipat ‘psycho’ killer

A day after registration of an FIR and arrest of Panipat woman Poonam, 32, for murdering a 6-year-old girl Vidhi by drowning her, a new FIR has been lodged against the accused on Thursday for another murder she committed in August, police said. Police said that Deepak Kumar, and father of 6-year-old Jiya, who was killed in August at the accused’s maternal house in Siwah village of Panipat has filed a complaint. (File)

Poonam, after arrest, confessed to killing three other kids, including her son, in the same manner, they added.

Police said that Deepak Kumar, and father of 6-year-old Jiya, who was killed in August at the accused’s maternal house in Siwah village of Panipat has filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, a murder case has been registered at Industrial sector 29 police station against the accused.

Sources say the police have also started preparing a report that will be shared with Sonepat police, detailing the murder of her sister-in-law’s 9-year-old daughter (Ishika) and 3-year-old son (Shubham) at her in-law’s home in Bhawar village, in 2023.

Her absence in marriage rituals raised suspicion

Poonam, who was staying at her maternal home, had arrived at Naultha village on November 30 to attend the marriage of one of her husband Naveen’s cousin.

According to Panipat SP Bhupinder Singh, when all the guests stepped outside for the wedding procession and attended customs, Poonam stayed back. This raised suspicion of the investigators, which was later confirmed by the video recordings of the wedding.

Police said that Poonam noticed six-year-old Vidhi, daughter of Naveen’s cousin Sandeep, climbing the stairs after which she followed her to the terrace. “She then drowned her in a plastic tub filled with water in a storeroom and locked the door from outside before returning downstairs. A six-year-old cannot die by drowning. Her absence from the wedding procession and presence of a tub in a store room confirmed our suspicion,” the SP said.

The chilling details about the 2023 murders were revealed during interrogation where Poonam told about killing Ishika by drowning in a hodi (water tank for cattle) and then killing her own 3-year-old son due to fear of getting caught.

“Jo sundar bachhiye hain unse inko nafrat si hai (She harboured hate for beautiful girls),” the SP had revealed on Wednesday.

Following the revelations, the rumors regarding exorcism also started spreading which were later denied by police.

In-laws seek strict action

The Bhawar village of Gohana tehsil is in shock. The villagers who mistook the crimes for accidental deaths is now seeking strict action.

The water tank where two kids were found dead, is now a crime scene.

Ashok Kumar, Naveen’s relative and a neighbour, said that they had no suspicion on anyone after their deaths and all thought that they drowned while playing. “We never imagined something life this. The whole village is in shock, forget about the family,” he added.

Naveen’s brother Parveen said that Poonam studied her BEd degree after marriage in 2019 and was not on good terms with her in-laws. “She would only get engaged in domestic work. When Shubham died, we never thought that her mother could be the killer. Now, we want strict action against her,” he said.