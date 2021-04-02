Another high: 4 deaths, 461 fresh cases in J&K

For the first time this year, the daily Covid count in Jammu and Kashmir crossed 400. The UT on Thursday recorded 461 infections, the highest daily count after December 8.

The new cases have taken the case tally in the Union Territory to 1,31,421. The death toll reached 1,998 with four fresh fatalities — three in Kashmir and one in Jammu division.

For the last seven days, the UT has reported around 200 daily cases. From 210 cases on Friday, the count reached 461 on Thursday – the highest daily count in 114 days.

Overall, the month of March recorded 4,519 Coronavirus infections, an increase of 133% against February, and 37 deaths. In February,1,935 cases and 21 deaths were reported in the UT.

As many as 361 cases were reported in the Kashmir division on Thursday while 100 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division.

Officials said Srinagar recorded 157 new cases, followed by 76 in Baramulla , 61 in Jammu, 26 in Budgam and 21 in Kathua. Three districts, all of them in Jammu division, did not report any cases.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily in March, has reached 2,874, officials said. There are 2,150 active cases in Kashmir division, of which 1,158 are in Srinagar. Of the 724 active cases in Jammu division, 519 are in Jammu.

On Thursday, 114 patients were also discharged from various hospitals including 78 in Kashmir and 36 in Jammu.

As many as 126,549 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 96.29%.Over 6.08 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Union territory.