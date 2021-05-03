Another illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted in Amritsar, 5 arrested

The Amritsar rural district police have busted another illicit liquor manufacturing unit with the arrest of five persons from Boparai Khurd village falling under the Lopoke police station on Saturday night.

This is the ninth such racket busted by the police in Amritsar since February this year under the state government’s “Red Rose Operation”.

Police have seized 1,18,400 kg ‘lahan’ (raw material used in making liquor), 390-litre illicit liquor, eight stills, 94 drums (each of 50 litre), four LPG cylinders and 20 tarpaulins during a search operation in the village.

Those arrested were identified as Sarwan Singh, Angrez Singh, Sanjay, Avtar Singh and Resham Singh of Boparai Khurd village.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Dhruv Dahiya said based on specific intelligence inputs, police teams carried out a six-hour-long operation in the area, leading to unearthing of the large-scale illicit liquor manufacturing unit.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had established a semi-mechanised scale of production of illicit liquor, which is based on sourcing of raw materials like jaggery from within the village, and is sustained by extensive illicit distribution chains radiating from outside the village,” he said in a statement.

A case under Sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered at the Lopoke police station and the process to forfeit the properties of the accused persons, as per the legal provisions, is underway, he said.

Earlier, the police had busted such rackets in Chak Mishri Khan, Chapa Ram Singh, Lakhuwal, Khiala Kalan, Kotli Sakka, Jasso Nangal, Jethuwal and Fatehwal villages in which more than 700 tonnes of “lahan” was seized.