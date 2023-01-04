Another leg-up for Chandigarh bicycle-sharing project as Phase-3 kicks off on Jan 21

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) is all set to add 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations to its public bicycle sharing project, with the third phase of the project getting underway from January 21.

This will take the total number of bicycles to 3,750 bicycles and that of the docking stations to 465.

Phase-4 of the project, under which the count will go upto 5,000 bicycles and 617 docking stations.

Though the original rollout of Phases 3 and 4 was slated for April 2022, the agency had sought extension till September 2022, citing mounting losses, primarily caused by vandalism of smart bikes and lack of advertisers. In October 2022, it had again sought an extention.

CSCL chief executive officer Anindita Mitra said, “The reponse to the project has been good so far. We are launching Phase-3 on January 21. We have directed agency to launch Phase-4 by July this year.”

SmartBike Mobility chairperson DV Manohar said, “The bicycles are equipped with multiple features for ease of travel at minimum fare, yet these are being used recklessly and damaged, denting our efforts to keep the project going. We had recently met the DGP and apprised him of the situation. He assured us full support.”

60 stations relocated

Earlier, concerned over paucity of advertisers, the agency had requested relocation of 60 docking stations, which was permitted by authorities. As the project is heavily dependent on revenue generated from renting out advertisement spaces at docking stations, the firm had sought change of location.

1,200 rides per day

In the past year, more than 1.5 lakh users have downloaded the official mobile app to book the bicycles. On average, around 1,200 users ride the bicycles per day, while the number goes up to 1,600 on public holidays.

The bicycles can be rented for ₹10 for half an hour and members can rent it for ₹5. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of ₹500.

