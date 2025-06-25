Another record breaking hot day, Srinagar witnesses 35.5 degree Celsius

The summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday recorded the hottest day of the season yet again breaking the record of maximum June temperatures since 2005 as the heatwave continued across Kashmir valley. A farmer checks his crops dried up paddy land, at Check Dara on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday. (PTI)

The meteorological centre said that Srinagar witnessed a maximum temperature of 35.5°C, 6.3 degrees above normal. “This was the hottest day of the season so far, continuing with the hottest June temps this season in 20 years,” said an official of MeT.

On June 19, MeT had said that Srinagar city had recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2°C which was the highest June temperature since 25 June, 2005, when a maximum of 36.5°C was recorded. The all-time highest temperature in June in Srinagar stands at 37.8°C recorded on 29 June 1978.

The MeT said that the northern district of Kupwara recorded a maximum of 34.7°C while Qazigund recorded day temp of 33.6°C.

From the second week of June, Jammu and Kashmir has been mostly reeling under a heatwave with a few days of improvement in between owing to some occasional light rains.

The valley witnessed its first heatwave between May 18 to 27 with temperatures hovering 6-8 degrees above normal. On May 22, according to MeT, Srinagar had recorded the third highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the second highest of 35°C on May 31, 1956.

The MeT has predicted relief from Wednesday as there chances of rainfall. “From 25-27, the weather will be generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places with possibility of heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu Division,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

He said that there were chances of flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides,mudslides & shooting stones particularly in heavy rainfall areas of Jammu.

“There will be water logging in low lying areas of plains of Jammu division and rise in water level in rivers and local nallahs,” he said.

“Farmers are also advised to suspend irrigation, spraying & fertiliser application during the above period,” he said.