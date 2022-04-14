Another rejig in Ludhiana police, all 29 SHOs transferred
Four days after taking charge as the police commissioner, Kaustubh Sharma shifted all 29 station house officers (SHOs) in the city. As part of the rejig, five women officers have been given charge as SHOs.
According to the police commissioner, the transfers have been made on administrative grounds. Two inspectors, including Davinder Sharma and Pawan Kumar, who were transferred out of the city after the model code of conduct was imposed due to assembly elections have been brought back to Ludhiana.
Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur has been given charge as Division Number 3 SHO. She has replaced sub-inspector Akash Dutt. Sub-Inspector Madhu Bala has been transferred as Division Number 6 SHO, replacing inspector Rohit Sharma. Madhu Bala was earlier posted as Model Town SHO.
Sub-inspector Sunita Kaur is new SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station. She has replaced sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh. Similarly, sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, who was the SHO at Ladhowal, has been transferred as Division Number 7 SHO. Sub-inspector Kuljeet Kaur has been transferred as women police station SHO.
Earlier in 2020, former police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had appointed maximum five women SHOs.
-
Contractors to work 24/7 to prepare for monsoon by May 31
Mumbai To make sure that the pre-monsoon desilting works in Mumbai are completed on time, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said that this year, all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed contractors will work for 24 hours every day in two different shifts in order to achieve the target by May 31.
-
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Lucknow, to visit Ayodhya, Kashi by presidential train
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reached Lucknow on Thursday evening on his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit with his wife. He will visit Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi) by the presidential train on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak welcomed Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Lucknow airport on his arrival. Naidu will stay at Governor House (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital.
-
Goregaon Mulund Link Road to open by December 2026: BMC
Mumbai: While work on two flyovers being constructed as part of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) has been kicked off in the last month, the work for the tunnel being built below Sanjay Gandhi National Park will only start from February 2023 and the road will open for traffic only by December 2026, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Over 2 km of road will be widened to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
-
Unidentified miscreants assault YouTuber Paras Singh at his residence in Ludhiana
Social media influencer Paras Singh alias Bunty, who was arrested last year on charges of making racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by unidentified persons, allegedly over another video Paras Singh posted on his Youtube channel recently. In his complaint, a resident of Janakpuri, Paras Singh, said that he has a Youtube channel 'Gaming Channel Official'. He said the accused had come on bikes. When they left, he informed the police.
-
State universities to start course on Indian Constitution: Minister
Mumbai State universities will soon start a mandatory course on the Indian constitution, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Samant said he has informed all state university vice chancellors about introducing this course for all university students--aided, unaided, professional and traditional courses. Despite repeated calls and text messages, Samant remained unavailable for a comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics