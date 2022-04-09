Another reshuffle: Three police commissioners, 5 SSPs shifted

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Friday transferred a PPS and seven officers, including three commissioners of police and four SSPs.

According to the orders, IG, Jalandhar, Arun Pal Singh has been posted as commissioner of police, Amritsar, whereas IG, headquarters, Kaustubh Sharma will now be commissioner of police, Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DIG, administration, Gurpreet Singh Toor has been transferred as commissioner of police, Jalandhar, replacing Naunihal Singh, whereas Swapan Sharma, who was available for posting, has been posted as SSP, Jalandhar Rural.

Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred to Bathinda replacing Amneet Kondal whereas Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori has been posted as Ludhiana Rural SSP, replacing Patil Ketan Baliram.

Batala SSP Gourav Toora has been posted as Mansa SSP, replacing Deeep Pareek, whereas PPS officer Bhupinder Singh, AGI, Punjab Bureau of Investigation, Ludhiana, has been posted as Fazilka SSP in place of Sachin Gupta.