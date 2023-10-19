Anti-drug initiative: Mann, schoolchildren offer prayers at Golden Temple

Led by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann thousands of youth on Wednesday participated in ardas (Sikh prayer) at the Golden Temple, pledging to make the state drug-free.

As many as 35,000 schoolchildren took a pledge to stay away from drugs and live a healthy life. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 35,000 schoolchildren took a pledge to stay away from drugs and live a healthy life. They also pledged to extend full support and cooperation to the government in its drive against drugs, according to an official release.

Mann was here to launch the Amritsar Police’s ‘The Hope Initiative’ against the menace of drugs. The schoolchildren wore yellow turbans, scarves and dupattas while offering prayers. The ardas was performed by Granthi Baljit Singh.

For ages, Harmandir Sahib had been a source of inspiration for humanity for every noble cause, the CM said.

The CM was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, ministers Harbhajan Singh ETA and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is first of its kind mass movement against drugs which will break the backbone of this menace, the CM said, adding that the anti-drug mission has started with a three-fold strategy of ‘Pray, Pledge, Play’.

This is the first time that a campaign against drugs has been started from the grassroots level, Mann said.

As part of this, the culture of sports is being promoted in the state to channel the energy of the youth in a positive manner, he said.

There is a thrust on providing jobs to the youth to make them active partners in the socio-economic development of the state, the chief minister said.

He said every year 2,100 posts in Punjab Police are being advertised for regular recruitment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann said the Punjab Police has launched a major crackdown against the drugs in the state, and the smugglers are being put behind bars.

On the one hand, the supply line of drugs is being snapped by putting drug peddlers behind bars and on the other hand, the focus is on the treatment and rehabilitation of the drug victims, he said, adding committees will be formed at rural and urban levels to generate awareness about the drug menace.

This campaign will act as a catalyst in transforming Punjab into a drug-free and healthy state. The grave problem of drugs can only be overcome with the active support of the general public, which is the basis of this entire campaign, Mann said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later on, Mann also addressed a gathering at the Gandhi ground where a cricket match was organised by the Police Commissionerate.

Taking to X, Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said he was happy that the youth of Punjab came forward in such large numbers to make the state drug-free.

Badal terms it a drama at state exchequer’s expense

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said after failing to eradicate the scourge of drugs from the state, the chief minister was indulging in a drama at the state exchequer’s expense.

The SAD president was speaking to mediapersons after inducting former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Avtar Singh Kalkaji and his supporters into the party fold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The chief minister had lost the trust of Punjabis. He cannot hope to wash away his sin by holding stage-managed publicity shows at Harmandir Sahib, Badal said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!