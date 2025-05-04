Anti-drug rallies in Punjab villages, wards from May 7: Health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said the state government will launch a village and ward-wise ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ from May 7 as part of its ongoing campaign against drugs, ‘Yudh Nasheya Virudh’. He added that the state government has also increased the bed capacity at rehab centres across the state to 5,000. (HT File)

Chairing a district-level meeting of village/ward defence committees (panchayats and councillors) on Saturday, the health minister said that the state government led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is working on a two-pronged strategy to tackle the problem – the first is to tighten the noose around the drug smugglers and the second is rehabilitation of addicts. He added that besides sending the addicts to de-addiction centres, the government is also imparting skill training and providing them jobs/loans.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malwinder Singh Kang said Punjab has waged several wars in the past and should do the same against drug peddlers.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said village and ward defence committees can play a pivotal role in curbing drugs by contacting the local police and administration. She said that they can contact the DC office directly if their complaints are not addressed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek assured full police support for the village and ward defence committees.