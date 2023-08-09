Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 Bambiha gang associates held after shootout in Barnala

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Aug 09, 2023 04:32 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukhi Khan, Husapreet Singh alias Gill, Jagsir Singh alias Billa of Longowal in Sangrur and Yadwinder Singh of Mullanpur in Ludhiana, all associates of the Bambiha gang.

The anti-gangster task force and Barnala police, in a joint operation, arrested four associates of the Bambiha gang after a shootout on Barnala- Handiaya road.

Cops at the site in Barnala where the Bambiha gang associates were arrested after a shootout on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukhi Khan, Husapreet Singh alias Gill, Jagsir Singh alias Billa of Longowal in Sangrur and Yadwinder Singh of Mullanpur in Ludhiana.

One of gangsters was injured in the shootout and taken to Barnala civil hospital for treatment.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the gangsters’ car. (HT Photo)
Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said, “We had been tracking them since Tuesday. We knew that they were in Amritsar and had snatched a Swift car at night and reached Bathinda in that car. They were heading towards Mohali on Wednesday when teams of the AGTF and Barnala police intercepted them. They fired at the police team and we retaliated. Accused Sukhi Khan received bullet injury in the crossfire. No cop was injured during the shootout,” said the SSP.

