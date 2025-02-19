Antiques stolen from royal museum in Himachal’s Kangra

A number of antiques, including a silver Khadau (slippers), have been stolen from the Maharaja Sansar Chandra Museum near the Kangra Fort, said police on Tuesday. According to the list prepared by police, stolen items include a pair of silver Khadau, 36 silver children’s toys, two antique revolvers and a silver tray. (File)

The theft took place during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to police reports, the thieves entered the museum from the rear side after removing the exhaust fan. According to the list prepared by police, stolen items include a pair of silver Khadau, 36 silver children’s toys, two antique revolvers and a silver tray.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Kangra assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Bir Bahadur said, “We have prepared a list of stolen objects, registered an FIR and secured CCTV footage. The police have begun an in-depth investigation. A police team, including the concerned SDPO, has visited the site. Initial findings suggest that two individuals were involved in the theft but there can be more and we are examining all aspects.”

An initiative of the present-day Katoch family, the Maharaja Sansar Chandra Museum, displays the ancestral belongings of the family and serves as a prime location for visitors to have a glimpse of the fort. It is a private museum showcasing the Kangra region’s history and the royal family’s lifestyle. The museum gives an entire glimpse of the millennia-old history of Kangra’s dynasty, culture and art.

The museum was dedicated to honour Maharaja Sansar Chandra by the royal family, who was their ancestor and whose reign was known as the golden age of Kangra. Maharaja Sansar Chandra inherited the throne of Kangra at just 10 years of age.