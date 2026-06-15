Anti-sacrilege law: Akal Takht key meet with Sikh bodies today, may issue decree

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj will chair a crucial meeting of Sikh bodies on Monday amid objections to certain provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj will chair the meeting. (HT File)

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The highest temporal seat of Sikhs on May 8 had given the Punjab government a 15-day ultimatum to remove what it termed “objectionable clauses” from the legislation, and people familiar with the developments said the jathedar might pronounce an edict against the newly enacted law.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17, and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20. The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

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{{^usCountry}} On May 8, the Akal Takht formally rejected the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared before it to explain the government’s position. The Takht subsequently gave a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove “objectionable clauses”, which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 8, the Akal Takht formally rejected the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared before it to explain the government’s position. The Takht subsequently gave a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove “objectionable clauses”, which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”. {{/usCountry}}

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In a letter dated May 11, addressed to the Speaker, the Akal Takht detailed its objections, particularly to provisions mandating the SGPC to maintain a digital registry of all saroops (scripture), placing Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh institutions, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees and sewadars within a legal framework. The Takht has argued that this amounts to direct government interference in Sikh religious affairs.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has defended the law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support.

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According to people familiar with the developments, Monday’s meeting will be held in the basement of Akal Takht at 11am, with invitations already extended to Sikh organisations, scholars and lawyers.

“Arrangements have also been made to conduct a meeting of Sikh clergy, and Giani Gargaj might also issue an edict against the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law,” said a member of the Sikh body invited to the meeting, requesting anonymity.

He added that it has been more than a month since the ultimatum, and the government is yet to respond.

“The jathedar views it as a challenge to the supremacy of Akal Takht and direct interference in Sikh religious affairs that fall within it purview,” he said.

It is learnt that the withdrawal of the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in the CM Beant Singh assassination case, can also be taken up during the meeting.

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“Akal Takht might also summon former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh for giving a statement to SIT probing 2015 Behbal Kalan Police firing that killed two protesters, in light of a 2004 decree which bars Sikhs from using Takht’s directives, communications or related documents as evidence in the courts,” he said.