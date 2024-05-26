Anti-tank mine found in J&K’s Samba

A rusted anti-tank mine was found on a river bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, police said.The lethal device was noticed by a villager on the banks of Basanter river near Bainglar village this afternoon, said a police official.
A rusted anti-tank mine was found on a river bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, police said.The lethal device was noticed by a villager on the banks of Basanter river near Bainglar village this afternoon, said a police official.
The villager informed the concerned police post and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to neutralize the mine, he added.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!