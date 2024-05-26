 Anti-tank mine found in J&K’s Samba - Hindustan Times
Anti-tank mine found in J&K’s Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Samba/jammu
May 26, 2024 07:46 AM IST

A rusted anti-tank mine was found on a river bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, police said.The lethal device was noticed by a villager on the banks of Basanter river near Bainglar village this afternoon, said a police official.

A bomb disposal squad successfully diffused a mortar shell recovered near the Basantar River, in Samba on Saturday. (ANI)
The villager informed the concerned police post and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to neutralize the mine, he added.

Chandigarh
