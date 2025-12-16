Anurag bags overall honours at Chandigarh golf meet

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) successfully hosted the Reddy, Azad and Cheema Memorial Pitch & Putt Golf Tournament 2025 at its course on Sunday. The keenly contested event drew 53 participants, with winners taking centre stage across categories. (Left to right) Karan Mahajan, CGA general secretary; RK Pachnanda, IPS Retd President; Anurag Chopra, the overall winner (HT Photo)

The highlight of the tournament was Anurag Chopra, who produced an impressive performance to clinch the overall trophy with a score of 25 in the below 12 handicap (gents) category. The trophy was presented by CGA president RK Pachnanda, IPS (retd.), who praised Chopra’s consistency and skill.

In the above 12 handicap (gents) category, Satish Kumar emerged winner with a score of 29, edging past the field on a better back nine. Justice Kuldip Singh finished first runner-up with the same score, while Simran Grewal secured the second runner-up position with 30.

The above 12 handicap (ladies) section saw Harpreet Batth claim top honours with 30 on a better back nine. Mahira Sharma finished first runner-up with 30, while Saguna Jain took the second runner-up spot with 33.

In the below 12 handicap (gents) category, Anant Digvijay Singh finished first runner-up with 27, while MP Singh placed second runner-up with 30 (better back nine). The below 12 handicap (ladies) title was won by Bhavya Mann, rounding off a strong showing by women golfers.

The tournament was held in memory of CGA founder members late CSR Reddy, late Desh Prem Azad, and late Jagdeep Singh Cheema. It began with an inaugural tee-off at 12.45 pm.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Pritpal Cheema, wife of late Jagdeep Cheema and Sanjiv DP Azad, IRS, son of late DP Azad.