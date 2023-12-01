Anurag inaugurates IEC van in Una

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday inaugurated the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van under the “Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” campaign in Una.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur at the event in Una on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event coincided with the nationwide launch of the “Drone Didi” scheme, aimed at providing drone operation skills to women in self-help groups. These skills will enable women to use drones for pesticide spraying and urea delivery in agricultural fields.

Interacting with media persons on the occasion, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of a developed India by 2047, where every Indian needs to contribute wholeheartedly.”

The Union minister said that campaign guarantees that information about and benefits of government schemes world reach people in all the 2.69 lakh panchayats.

“The campaign will instil confidence and commitment that every Indian will contribute to building a developed India. Youth, farmers, women, the poor and entrepreneurs—all segments will come together to create a developed India,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur expressed confidence in the impact of the “Drone Didi” scheme on the women of Himachal and the country.

Campaign would cover all panchayats: Guv

Shimla Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on flagged off “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” from premises of Raj Bhawan here. Shukla said that the Yatra was launched to inform the citizens about the major schemes of the Union government.

“The campaign would cover almost every gram panchayat of the country. Under this, 3799 places have been targeted in Himachal ”, the governor said, and added that the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, and Pangi area of Chamba were covered under the first phase of the campaign.

Beneficiaries of 17 different welfare schemes of the Union government, being implemented in Himachal were at the function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}