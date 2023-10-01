Anurag Thakur launches sanitation campaign in Hamirpur

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday kicked off the “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 3.0” in Deotsidh, Hamirpur. The event commenced with a pledge administered by the minister, emphasising our collective responsibility to keep our surroundings clean, to NCC, NSS and NYKS volunteers.

Union minister Anurag Thakur (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur lauded the nation for taking up the cause of building toilets as people’s movement, resulting in the widespread availability of toilets in homes.

“It is a result of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we have been able to achieve these laudable milestones, constructing 12 crore toilets in the past three years and ensuring that no girl has to leave school because of lack of toilets,” said Thakur.

He underscored the vital role of hygiene and cleanliness in promoting good health and a robust economy.

Later, the union minister visited Gautam Girls College, Hamirpur, where he inaugurated an exhibition by the Central Bureau of Communication, Hamirpur unit. The exhibition highlighted the incredible achievements of the government and showcased the array of schemes initiated for public welfare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!