Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Apartments issue: SC moved against survey order in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Apartments issue: SC moved against survey order in Chandigarh

Petitioner argues there is no prohibition on multiple individuals, even from distinct families, buying residential units, with a caveat that the construction of the home is done as a single entity
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The high court had asked the Chandigarh administration to carry out a survey to identify residential properties partially sold to a person outside the family of the original owner.

A Sector-27 resident has approached the Supreme Court against the high court’s directions to the Chandigarh administration to carry out a survey to identify residential properties partially sold to a person outside the family of the original owner.

The plea by Mamta Gupta was taken up by the bench of justices LN Rao and Aniruddha Bose on Monday. However, the detailed order of the proceedings is awaited.

Gupta’s argument is that there is no prohibition on multiple individuals, even from distinct families, buying residential units, with a caveat that the construction of the home must be done in a cohesive manner and as a single entity.

Once the plans of a house are passed and construction approved by the relevant authorities, how the individual residents within the house reside is firmly within the fundamental right of privacy of those individuals and it would be impermissible for the authorities to adjudicate who must live within the confines of such a house, she has argued, further adding that such a survey should not have been ordered amid the pandemic.

The high court last month had sought a survey of properties sold in Chandigarh since December 31, 2019, wherein shares to the extent of 50%, 30% or 20% have been transferred to a person outside the family of the original owner. The court also asked for a physical inspection of such identified buildings to find out as to whether the sale has actually translated into the buyers occupying an independent floor in the otherwise composite dwelling unit.

The order had come on a batch of petitions pending since 2016 seeking prohibitory orders on conversion of residential plots into apartments by selling them floor-wise to multiple owners. While the administration has maintained that no permission is being granted, the HC bench itself scanned newspapers and noted that 24 such advertisements scouting for purchasers/investors for separate floors were found on a single day in an English daily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP