Portal to apply for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 open till August 31

The Union Ministry of Woman and Child Welfare has invited applications from exceptional children for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024. Names of the recipients who will be honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be declared on December 26, 2023.

Deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said the award aims to recognise outstanding achievements of children in various fields such as sports, social service, science and technology, environment, arts and culture.

Aspiring children can submit their applications through the national portal: https://awards.gov.in. It’s imperative to note that only online applications will be accepted via this portal. The last date for the submission of online application forms is August 31, 2023.

Names of the recipients who will be honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be declared on December 26, 2023, which has been designated as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON