Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Portal to apply for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 open till August 31

Portal to apply for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 open till August 31

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 11, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Aspiring children can submit their applications through the national portal: https://awards.gov.in; it’s imperative to note that only online applications will be accepted via this portal.

The Union Ministry of Woman and Child Welfare has invited applications from exceptional children for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024.

Names of the recipients who will be honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be declared on December 26, 2023.
Names of the recipients who will be honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be declared on December 26, 2023.

Deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said the award aims to recognise outstanding achievements of children in various fields such as sports, social service, science and technology, environment, arts and culture.

Aspiring children can submit their applications through the national portal: https://awards.gov.in. It’s imperative to note that only online applications will be accepted via this portal. The last date for the submission of online application forms is August 31, 2023.

Names of the recipients who will be honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be declared on December 26, 2023, which has been designated as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out