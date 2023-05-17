Ludhiana MC invites applications for internship programme

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited applications for internships under the Smart City and Swachh Bharat missions. The applications have been invited for the programme, “The urban learning internship program (TULIP)” of Union housing and human resource development ministries and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), a programme across India.

As per civic body officials, the interns under Swachh Bharat Mission will be engaged for a duration of two months and will get a stipend of ₹ 12,000 per month (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swachh Bharat Mission

As per civic body officials, the interns under Swachh Bharat Mission will be engaged for a duration of two months and will get a stipend of ₹12,000 per month. They can apply on the AICTE portal by May 25 and will be issues a certificate of completion through the same portal.

Smart City Mission

The duration for internships under the Smart City Mission will range from two months to a year. While the interns who have completed their graduation or diploma courses will get a stipend of ₹12,000 per month, those pursuing them will get ₹7,000. A digital certificate of completion will be issued by Union housing ministry, government of Punjab, AICTE and Ludhiana Smart city mission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students can apply for internships in different departments, including urban planning, roads and bridges, public health and sanitation, slum improvement and upgradation.

For registrations and additional details, aspirants can visit the TULIP portal: https://smartnet.niua.org/tulip/ or contact the civic body on tulip.lscl@gmail.com.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that this is a great opportunity for the students to learn and gather practical knowledge. TULIP will help create a talent pool in diverse fields, including urban planning, transport engineering, environment and finance, and create prospective city managers.

Who can apply

Under Swachh Bharat Mission

Graduate students, preferably from science stream and those with NCC, NSS certifications.

Postgraduate students

Under Smart City Mission

Graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders who have completed the courses in the last three years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students pursuing graduation, postgraduation or diploma courses