Appoint Asian Games medallists as DSPs: Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday raised the demand to appoint Asian Games medallists to higher posts like DSP under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy of Congress.

At a press conference in Rohtak, he also said that the cash reward amount given to the players should also be increased and gold medallist should get ₹5 crore, silver medallist ₹3 crore and bronze medallist ₹2 crore.

He said the country has had an excellent performance in the Asian Games and players of Haryana have been at the forefront once again.

“This performance was reminiscent of the 2010 Commonwealth Games when players from Haryana alone won 22 of the total 38 gold medals won by the country,” he added.

Hooda said that the sports policy made in the state to promote sports during the Congress government had encouraged the youth.

Citing the examples of Jogender Sharma, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh, he said the Congress government had started sports quota in jobs by appointing players to higher posts like DSP and inspector and stadiums were built in every village.

“But looking at the condition of Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium in Rohtak, it can be understood that the present government is not maintaining the sports complexes built during the Congress tenure properly. Today drug addiction is increasing at a worrisome pace in the state. It is necessary to promote sports to save the youth from its trap. For this, implementing the sports policy of Congress in the state will prove effective. If the present government will not do this. ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ will be implemented when the Congress government is formed. We will increase in quota and rewards for the players will be implemented again,” he said.

