Appointment of naib tehsildars subject to decision on pleas: High court
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday made it clear that any appointment in pursuance to an exam conducted for the recruitment of naib tehsildars would be subject to the decision on the pleas, challenging the test, before the court.
The bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu was hearing a bunch of pleas in which it was argued that Punjab Naib Tehsildars (Competitive Examination) Regulation, 1984, mandates that “a candidate shall answer the general knowledge paper in English medium or in Punjabi medium.”
However, in the recently held examination, the candidates were made to answer in English language only.
As per lawyer Ranjit Singh Kalra, in December 2020, applications were invited for 78 posts of naib tehsildars in the department of revenue and rehabilitation and on May 22 this year, exam was conducted. Mode of exam was not specified in the advertisement. But exam conducted in English language only.
State’s action also goes against the February 2022 communication by the Higher Education and Language Department, Punjab, asking all the concerned to strictly follow rules of recruitment for government jobs as per which exams are to be conducted in Punjabi, in addition to English language, Kalra added.
The response from the state has been sought by July 13 and government has been asked why the recruitment process should not be stayed.
