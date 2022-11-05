AQI improves in Chandigarh

A day after Chandigarh’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘poor’ category, it improved slightly on Friday with the 24-hour average at the three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) showing ‘moderate’ level.

At 3pm on Thursday, the average AQI at CAAQMS in Sector 53 was highest at 285, followed by CAAQMS Sector 22 with 215 and CAAQMS Sector 25 at 123. In comparison, after Diwali night on October 25, the average AQI in Sector 53 was 119, in Sector 22 it was 130 and in Sector 25 it was 114.

However on Friday, the average AQI improved. At 3pm, the average AQI at CAAQMS in Sector 53 was 192, followed by CAAQMS, Sector 22, with 180 and CAAQMS, Sector 25, further improved to 98.

AQI between 200-300 is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure while the AQI between 100-200 is considered moderate that can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases, asthma and heart diseases.

Partly cloudy sky expected in city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting partly cloudy on Sunday and Monday as Western Disturbance is likely to hit the region. IMD had also said that there is a small chance of light rain in the city on Monday on the basis of localised conditions here.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went down from 29.5°C on Thursday to 28.6°C on Friday. Minimum temperature went down from 14.9°C on Thursday to 14.6°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C while minimum temperature will remain around 16°C.