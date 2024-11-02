AQI improves in Haryana but still in poor, very poor range

Two days after Diwali, the air quality index (AQI) of most places in Haryana improved slightly on Saturday but was still under the “very poor” or “poor” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe-plus”. (HT Photo)

As per the AQI bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 pm, AQI in Jind was recorded at 337, while it was 303 in Karnal.

A day earlier--on Friday--data has shown four places, including Ambala, falling in “very poor” air quality. Ambala, which recorded the country’s worst AQI (367) on Friday, in a major shift recorded an AQI of 168 on Saturday.

Among other places, AQI in Sonepat was recorded at 298, Sirsa 278, Chandigarh 277, Charkhi Dadri 255, Bhiwani 254, Kurukshetra 252, Fatehabad 250, Manesar 238, Bahadurgarh 232, Hisar 222, Yamunanagar 221, Kaithal 215 and Gurugram 209.

As many as 19 cases of stubble burning were recorded in the state on Saturday, a significant dip from 35 cases reported on Friday. The total number of cases this season now stands at 838.

As per the figures by the agriculture department, the maximum cases--four--were reported from Sirsa, followed by three each from Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

Meanwhile, the state government appealed to the farmers to refrain from burning paddy crop residue.

Instead of burning, farmers should mix the residue into the soil using machinery. It will enhance the soil fertility and will contribute to a cleaner environment as well, an official spokesperson of the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department said.

The spokesperson further added that the government has started the ‘Haryana Parali Protsahan Yojana 2024-25’ to promote crop residue management. Under the scheme, a subsidy of ₹1,000 per acre is being provided and to apply for the scheme one has to register on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal’.

Interested farmers can apply online at the departmental portal agriharyana.gov.in until November 30, 2024, to avail benefits of the scheme, the spokesperson added.

Under the crop residue management scheme, farmers are provided with agricultural equipment such as super seeders, zero tillage machines, straw choppers, happy seeders, reversible ploughs, etc., at subsidised rates that can help farmers mix the stubble into the soil to improve soil fertility.