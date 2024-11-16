AQI watch: At 394, Jind’s air worst in country after Delhi

At 394, Jind’s air quality index (AQI) was logged in the “very poor” category for second consecutive day on Saturday, making it the second-worst in the country, coming only after Delhi. A cyclist braves the smog on National Highway-48 near Iffco Chowk elevated flyover in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The National Capital’s air quality was in the “severe” category with an air quality of 417, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s evening bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Bahadurgarh’s AQI was 388, Panipat 350, Rohtak 339, Sonepat 325, Bhiwani 325, Gurugram 320 and Kaithal 318.

Jind recorded 11 cases of stubble burning, a day after 13 similar incidents were found in the district. Jind now has the second-highest number tally of farm fire cases (136) in the state. Kaithal has the highest tally with 186 cases.

The state recorded 25 stubble burning cases through the day, with its season’s tally climbing to 1,080.