Archibuild exhibition kick off at Chandigarh’s Parade Ground

Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:47 AM IST

Themed around smart and sustainable spaces, the event has over 100 exhibits, the Archibuild exhibition will continue Chandigarh’s Parade Ground fie four days

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the inauguration of the Archibuild exhibition at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the four-day long eighth edition of archibuild (ins-out) exhibition organised by the PhD chamber of commerce and industry (PhDCCI), in association with Indian Institute of Architects, Fire and Safety Association of India and American Society of Heating and Air Conditioning Engineers at Parade Ground, Sector 17 on Friday.

Themed around smart and sustainable spaces, the event has over 100 exhibits.

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit emphasised on the role of architects and decor in the field of building construction. Citing the examples from Taj Mahal, Red Fort and Ajanta Ellora, he said Indian buildings were among some of the most recognisable across the globe.

PhDCCI’s Chandigarh chapter chair Madhusudan Vij said the construction industry has opened the doors of many small industries, hence it’s a high time to strengthen it by promoting investment in this sector. Former president Ashok Khanna, meanwhile, lauded the efforts to bring together architects and interiors under one roof through such platforms.

