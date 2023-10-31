Arijit concert: Denied nod by Chandigarh Police, organisers submit parking proposal

A few days after Chandigarh Police denied permission for singer Arijit Singh’s November 4 concert, citing inadequate parking arrangements at the concert venue, the organisers on Monday submitted a fresh proposal to the police.

Organisers have told Chandigarh Police that they have convinced the organisers of Dubai Carnival and the ongoing exhibition to let them use their parking spaces too. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of organisers held a meeting with senior police officers, including senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and SSP (Traffic and Security) Manisha Chaudhary at the Chandigarh Police Headquarters in Sector 9.

As per the proposal, the organisers have got around 10 parking spots allotted from the municipal corporation (MC) and Estate Office near the concert venue — the Exhibition Ground in Sector 34.

According to sources, these include the paid parkings of MC and Estate Office, besides a few open plots near the ground. The organisers have also assured police of deploying volunteers to manage parking during the concert.

Police to survey proposed parking spaces

With the concert just five days away, police have now formed a team to survey the proposed parking spaces, following which a decision on allotment of no-objection certificate (NOC) will be taken and further submitted to the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our only concern is that local residents and commuters should not be harassed due to the concert amid inadequate parking arrangements. We will visit the parking spaces as mentioned in the new proposal before taking further decision,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, police had sent a written communication to the DC, refusing permission for the show, citing organisers’ failure to submit parking plans for over 5,000 cars expected to turn up at the concert.

Over 7,000 concert tickets – ranging from ₹1,800 for students to ₹2 lakh for packages – have already been sold. The package features six-chair seating arrangement in front of the stage, with wine and liquor included in the ticket.

Organisers had refused to postpone concert, shift venue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer claimed that the organisers only booked the venue without booking the parking space. UT police had requested the organisers to postpone the show to December since two grounds in Sector 34 are already occupied for Dubai Carnival and another exhibition, covering the parking space.

Organisers have told police that they have convinced the organisers of Dubai Carnival and the ongoing exhibition to let them use their parking spaces too.

A member of the organising team said, “It is surprising that we didn’t get permission even as a religious gathering of around 25,000 people was allowed for three consecutive days at the same venue a few days back while the carnival and exhibition were already underway.”

The organisers, according to the sources, were also asked to shift the venue to Sector 25, but they refused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally planned on May 27, the concert was deferred back then due to heavy rain.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON