Punjab: 4 armed men loot 1.6L from petrol pump in Tarn Taran

Four unidentified armed men decamped after allegedly looting ₹1.6 lakh cash from a fuel station situated in Alwalpur village of Goindwal sub-division on Thursday. The incident took place at around 7:20 pm when four men, with their faces covered, came to Sai Kirpa Filling Station, on two motorcycles. (Videograb)

According to police, one of the accused was injured in the firing opened by the petrol pump guard in self-protection while they were leaving the spot.

The incident took place at around 7:20 pm when four men, with their faces covered, came to Sai Kirpa Filling Station, on two motorcycles.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Prabhjit Singh said as soon as the accused came to the petrol pump, they started looting cash from the employees deployed there. “After that, the accused entered the staff room and looted cash from there also,” he said.

The fuel station owner Deepak Chaurasia said, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, they couldn’t deposit the cash in the bank. “There was around ₹1.60 lakh cash. When the accused were leaving the spot, our guard opened fire from his licensed rifle,” he added.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said their teams are verifying the exact amount looted. “We have found that one of the accused was injured when the petrol pump guard opened fire. The accused will be arrested very soon,” he added.

Police have registered a case under sections 379-B (snatching by force) and under various sections of the Arms Act against the unidentified persons at Sadar police station.

The entire episode of the loot was also caught in the closed circuit television (CCTV) installed at the fuel station.