Miscreants carjack SUV at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Three armed miscreants allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man of his SUV at gunpoint in Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Saturday. Sarwinder Singh of Mansuran village said that on Saturday morning around 7 am, he reached the tuition market in his SUV with his two friends. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man had come to the market to attend IELTS class with his friends. The miscreants have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the market, police said.

The Model Town police lodged an FIR against unidentified miscreants.

One of his friends went inside the institute and another friend went for a walk in the market, while he kept on sitting in the vehicle as the class was yet to start.

He said that three miscreants barged in the SUV and brandished a gun. The miscreants threatened him to step out of the SUV without raising an alarm. As he stepped out, the miscreants drove away the vehicle.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Sameer Verma said that the police are scanning the CCTVs recording to trace the accused.