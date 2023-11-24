Arms, ammo dropped by Pak drone recovered in Jammu

Security forces on Thursday morning recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwala sector of Akhnoor sub-division in Jammu district, officials said.

The arms, ammo was dropped by a quadcopter in a seasonal rivulet. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said, “Forces have recovered one Turkey-made pistol with two magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades and a battery operated improvised explosive devise (IED) in Jourian area of Akhnoor sector, which was dropped through a quadcopter flown from across the LoC”.

A cop at the Khour police station said that a Pakistani drone dropped the consignment in Lauki Khad (seasonal rivulet).

“We found the consignment wrapped in a packet. A rope to winch down the payload was recovered from the spot,” he said.

In a statement issue here, police said, “In a joint search operation launched by Jammu police and army on Thursday morning, a suspicious box was recovered.”

“Troops deployed in the forward areas heard quadcopter’s noise and a search operation was launched. About 7am, a package along with dropping string was recovered. This has been one of the biggest haul of quadcopter dropped war-like stores in the Akhnoor sector, which is aimed to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors,” the defence spokesperson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON