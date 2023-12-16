Arms, ammo found during excavation in Akhnoor

Some rusted arms and ammunition were found during excavation work of a road Kacharaila area of Akhnoor in Jammu district on Saturday, officials said.

Rusted mortar shells found during excavation in a field in border areas of Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ At least 13 rusted mortar shells and 195 rounds of LMG and SLR were found by locals during excavation work of a main road in Kacharaila village,” police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

They informed that the shells and ammunition were rusted. Police have seized the arms and ammunition and have initiated investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON