Arms, ammo recovered in Jammu’s Rajouri

Security forces on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition on the disclosures made by two terror operatives in Budhal area of Rajouri district, said officials.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A joint search operation by special operations group, including Rajouri police and 33 RR, was launched in Wednesday in Behrote area of Budhal. Two terror operatives, Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Nazri, who were arrested on December 3 and 4, were taken to the suspected area from where security forces recovered some arms and ammunition,” they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The seizures included a pistol, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand-grenades, a rain coat, a pistol pouch and some medicines.