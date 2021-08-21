Arms found at ex-Akal Takht jathedar Rode’s house, son held

Punjab Police on Friday busted a terror module by arresting two men, including former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode’s son Gurmukh Singh from his house in New Hardial Nagar, Jalandhar.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the Kapurthala police recovered two hand-grenades, a box of detonators, two tubes suspected to containing RDX, a roll of wire used in explosives, ₹3.75-lakh Indian currency, a licensed pistol, 14 Indian passports, a .30-calibre pistol and two magazines from Gurmukh’s house.

Also, police seized a tiffin bomb, three hand-grenades, four Glock pistol magazines and packaging material from the Gurmukh’s office near Jalandhar bus stand. Gurmukh has been working for a local vernacular newspaper, it is learnt.

A senior Punjab Police official supervising the operation in Chandigarh said the tiffin bomb found at Gurmukh’s house is identical to the one recovered recently from Amritsar, a case now being probed by the NIA.

Gurmukh is associated with International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). His father Rode is the nephew of slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Rode’s brother Lakhbir Singh Rode is one of the most-wanted Khalistan terrorists in India and is believed to be currently in Pakistan.

Kapurthala police reached Gurmukh after the arrest of one Gagandeep Singh of Phagwara with an illegal pistol recently. “During investigations, Gagandeep revealed that the pistol was part of a larger weapon consignment that had been sent from across the border through drones over the last few months,” the spokesperson said. He also disclosed that a major part of the consignment was with his friend Gurmukh.

Kapurthala SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said preliminary investigations revealed that the arms came from Pakistan with the intention to carry out terror attacks in Punjab.

A case has been registered against Gurmukh and Gagandeep under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Preventions) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act and Arms Act at Sadar police station, Phagwara. The accused were produced in a local court on Friday and sent to seven-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Singh Rode, while addressing the media after the arrest of his son, said police raided their house on Thursday night and found nothing.