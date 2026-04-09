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Arms smuggling ring busted in Amritsar, four held with 7 pistols

The commissionerate police, Amritsar, has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of four persons, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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AMRITSAR: The commissionerate police, Amritsar, has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of four persons, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

Arms smuggling ring busted in Amritsar, four held with 7 pistols

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginder (32), Jobanbir Singh, alias Joban (23), both residents of Laddhewal village in Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, a resident of Bhuse village in Tarn Taran; and a 16-year-old juvenile.

The recovered pistols include two .30-bore PX5 Storm, two .30-bore made in Italy, one .30-bore made in China, one .30-bore and one 9mm made in Austria along with 12 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, said the DGP in a release.

Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. The illegal arms consignments were being sent through drones in the Attari sector near Bhaini and Neshta area, he said.

A case under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar, he added. 

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Arms smuggling ring busted in Amritsar, four held with 7 pistols
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Arms smuggling ring busted in Amritsar, four held with 7 pistols
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