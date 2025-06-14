Search Search
Army commemorates Kargil victory with Tololing expedition

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 14, 2025 05:08 AM IST

The expedition, flagged off from the revered Kargil War Memorial in Dras, paid homage to the unwavering spirit and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who recaptured strategic heights from enemy force, marking a crucial turning point in the conflict, said a Defence spokesperson.

In a solemn tribute to the gallant soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice during the historic 'Battle of Tololing' in the Kargil War of 1999, the Indian Army's 'Forever in Operations Division' conducted a commemorative expedition to Tololing Peak on Wednesday, said officials.

(HT Photo)
In a solemn tribute to the gallant soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice during the historic ‘Battle of Tololing’ in the Kargil War of 1999, the Indian Army’s ‘Forever in Operations Division’ conducted a commemorative expedition to Tololing Peak on Wednesday, said officials. (HT Photo)

The expedition, flagged off from the revered Kargil War Memorial in Dras, paid homage to the unwavering spirit and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who recaptured strategic heights from enemy force, marking a crucial turning point in the conflict, said a Defence spokesperson.

A team of 30 soldiers from various units that actively participated in the Battle of Tololing climbed the Tololing Peak and hoisted the Tricolour, paying tribute to bravehearts of Operation Vijay, he added.

The Indian Air Force also extended its support to this endeavour and fielded officers and airmen for the said expedition, exemplifying the spirit of synergy and jointmanship that defines the Indian Armed Forces.

“As the nation looks up to the 26th anniversary of Operation Vijay, this expedition stands as a poignant reminder of the valour, patriotism and selfless service that epitomise the Indian armed forces,” he said.

