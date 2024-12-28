Army evacuates tourists stranded in Gulmarg amid heavy snowfall

The Chinar Warriors of the Indian Army responded to a distress call from the civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded in Gulmarg district of the territory, the Chinar Corps said on Saturday. The tourists and civilians were stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tanmarg. People walking on a road during the first snowfall of the season in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The army personnel evacuated 68 civilians, comprising 30 men and women each and eight children, and provided meals, shelter and medication to 137 tourists.

In another incident, the Chinar Corps evacuated a pregnant woman from Kulgam district amid the heavy snowfall.

The rescue team provided immediate medical assistance and shifted the woman from Munad village to the Government Hospital in Yaripora.

IMD forecasts rain, snow till Monday

On Friday, chief minister Omar Abdullah said that around 2,000 vehicles were stuck at Qazigund in Anantnag district following the valley’s first snowfall of the season.

Abdullah said he had spoken to the Anantnag deputy commissioner about the situation, adding that heavy vehicles were being allowed to move and efforts were on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30.

Six stranded on Mughal Road rescued

Six people stranded amid heavy snowfall on the Mughal Road in Poonch district were rescued by police, officials told PTI on Saturday.

On Friday night, two vehicles going from Shopian to Surankote got stuck in the snow at Chattapani, leaving their occupants stranded in challenging weather conditions. A police team rushed to the spot and evacuated them to safety.

Police advised commuters to exercise caution and stay updated about weather conditions when travelling in snow-prone and high-altitude areas.