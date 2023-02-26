Army introduces common online entrance exam for JCO/OR recruitment

The recruitment branch of the Indian Army on Saturday conducted a press briefing at Ambala Cantonment to explain the fresh changes made in the hiring process with the introduction of an online common entrance examination (CEE) as a first filter.

The changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country. (HT File)

Maj Gen KP Singh, additional director general (recruiting), headquarters recruiting zone, Ambala, said that the changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country.

It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative arrangements therein, he added.

“In stage one of transformational changes in the recruitment procedure of JCOS/OR announced by the Indian Army, all candidates who have registered and applied online on joinindianarmy.nic.in (JIA website) will undergo a common entrance exam. In stage 2, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at locations decided by respective AROS where they will undergo physical fitness tests and physical measurement tests. Finally, in stage 3, the selected candidates will undergo a medical test at the rally location,” he told the reporters.

In a statement, the army spokesperson said the online registrations are open from February, 16 to March 15, and as part of continued automation, the Join Indian Army website has now been linked with Digilocker for greater transparency.

Constable booked for raping widow in Jind

Rohtak The Jind police have booked a constable for allegedly raping a widow for the last 18 months. In her complaint to the police, the woman said constable Manoj Sharma, who is posted at Jind CIA, came into her contact two years ago. The woman’s husband passed away three years back.

“The constable raped me several times on the promise of marriage. He also took my gold ornaments, and later, he refused to give them back,” the woman added.

A spokesman of Jind police said they have booked the constable on rape and other charges. The accused is yet to be arrested.

2 held for killing man in Haryana’s Nuh

Nuh Two men hailing from Punjab were arrested for allegedly killing a Rajasthan resident here, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Vishal, resident of Mohali, and Harsh, resident of Muktsar in Punjab, they said. The deceased was identified as Aas Mohammad, a native of Jurhera village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.His body was found on February 22 in Nuh’s Nagina area, said police.Three persons had come to Aas Mohammad to buy gold bricks from him. However, they allegedly stabbed Mohammad to death and took away the gold bricks which later turned out to be fake, police said. Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Varun Singla said raids were being conducted to arrest the third accused.

