Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army major dies after falling off cliff during counter-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri
chandigarh news

Army major dies after falling off cliff during counter-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri

Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday
Indian army pays tribute to Major Raghunath Ahlawat, who lost his life in the line of duty in Uri, Baramulla. (ANI)
Published on May 07, 2022 04:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

An army major died after he slipped and fell off a steep cliff during a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday.

While carrying out reconnaissance on a route through a steep cliff, he unfortunately slipped due to bad weather and fell in a 60-metre-deep ravine.

“He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the nearest army hospital,” an official said.

Major Ahlawat was commissioned into the army in 2012. He was from Dwarka in New Delhi and is survived by his wife and parents.

The army on Friday paid tributes to the late major.

In a solemn ceremony at the Badamibagh Cantonment, the army’s Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen D P Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant officer, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Emron Musavi said.

RELATED STORIES

“The mortal remains of Late Maj Raghunath Ahlawat were taken for last rites to his native place.... In this hour of grief, the army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” Col Musavi said.

(with inputs from agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP