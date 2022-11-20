Army man held for celebratory firing at wedding function

The Kapurthala police have arrested an army man for alleged celebratory firing at a marriage function here on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Balboota Singh, a resident of Sikarpur village in Sultanpur Lodhi. The accused has been booked under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Sadar police station in Kapurthala. Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has issued orders on November 16 regarding the ban on public demonstrations of arms during functions like marriages/ parties, etc.

He said the administration has received a complaint about a celebratory firing at Chak Dona village near Kapurthala by Balboota Singh, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sultanpur Lodhi police station.

Hailing the quick action by the police, the deputy commissioner made it clear that the administration will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against unlawful activities, especially the misuse of licenced weapons. He said the process to cancel the arms licence of the accused has already been started by the administration. Meanwhile, the SSP, Kapurthala, Navneet Singh Bains said Balboota has been arrested and further investigation is on.