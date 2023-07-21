Soldier’s body found on Ambala rail tracks

An army Naik was found dead on a railway line near Ambala Cantt Railway Station on Thursday.

Police said the deceased was identified as UK Yadav, a resident of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. He was posted at Ambala Cantonment.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said it seemed to be a case of accident with a train, but the possibility of suicide could not be ruled out. The deceased’s identity was established through a diary found in his pocket. No railway ticket was found on him.

GRP officials said the soldier’s family had been informed and the body sent to the local civil hospital for autopsy.